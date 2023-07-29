trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka

by AP - 07/29/23 12:23 AM ET
by AP - 07/29/23 12:23 AM ET
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President’s office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart Saturday on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region in the first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation.

As the fourth-largest creditor to Sri Lanka, France had pledged cooperation in debt restructuring to help the island nation recover from its economic crisis.

Macron arrived in Sri Lanka Friday night, following his trip to the South Pacific region, to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Sri Lanka’s president’s office said.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe praised France’s significant role in global affairs, particularly in areas such as climate mitigation, global debt restructuring, and matters related to the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

“Sri Lanka and France are two Indian Ocean nations that share the same goal: an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. In Colombo we confirmed it: strengthened by 75 years of diplomatic relations, we can open a new era of our partnership,” Macron said in a Twitter message after the meeting.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  2. Latest Trump charges put spotlight on ‘consciousness of guilt’
  3. DeSantis faces backlash from Black conservatives 
  4. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  5. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  6. Pentagon investigating Air Force engineer’s ‘critical compromise’ of ...
  7. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  8. GOP Rep. John James slams DeSantis for curriculum comments on ...
  9. San Francisco investigating Musk’s Twitter HQ after giant ‘X’ installed ...
  10. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  11. Charging interest on student loan debt is actually a good thing
  12. Stefanik argues new charges against Trump show ‘our justice system is ...
  13. 5 takeaways as Trump’s legal troubles mount
  14. Trump’s role in GOP Senate primaries underscores his strength
  15. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  16. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  17. Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN
  18. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
Load more