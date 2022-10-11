trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

German court: Man ordered arson attack on own restaurant

by The Associated Press - 10/11/22 8:31 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/11/22 8:31 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A German court convicted the owner of a Turkish restaurant Tuesday of ordering an arson attack that he blamed on far-right extremists in the eastern city of Chemnitz four years ago.

The arson attack in October 2018 happened a few weeks after Chemnitz was shaken by anti-migrant protests following the killing of a German man for which a Syrian migrant was later convicted.

The Chemnitz regional court ruled found the 50-year-old restaurant owner guilty of 15 counts of attempted murder and fraud. Judges said he had ordered the attack to obtain a large insurance payout, leaving open a window through which unknown accomplices were able to enter the restaurant.

At the time of the attack, 15 people were sleeping in apartments above the restaurant. Nobody was seriously injured.

German police initially said a xenophobic motive couldn’t be ruled out but that they were investigating “in all directions.”

The court sentenced the defendant to eight years in prison, German news agency dpa reported.

The defendant’s lawyers had sought his acquittal. The verdict can be appealed.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gabbard says she can’t stay in ...
  2. Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine ...
  3. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  4. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  5. McCarthy made fellow Republican cry ...
  6. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden ...
  7. Senate races reach new heights of ...
  8. Supreme Court denies appeal by ...
  9. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  10. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  11. Iran oil workers go on strike
  12. Here’s what you need to know ...
  13. Biden brokers breakthrough maritime ...
  14. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
  15. Florida students protest Sasse ...
  16. McCarthy told Trump that Jan. 6 ...
  17. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  18. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video