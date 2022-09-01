trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

German gasoline, transport prices jump as subsidies expire

by The Associated Press - 09/01/22 8:21 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/01/22 8:21 AM ET
Fuel prizes are displayed at a gas station near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, the day after the government’s fuel prize discount offer ended. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — Prices for gasoline and public transport in Germany surged Thursday as government subsidies expired, hurting commuters already struggling with high energy costs.

Germany’s biggest auto club, ADAC, said initial estimates indicated that the average price of one liter of E10 super was about 0.25 euros ($0.25) higher in the morning than the previous day. Diesel fuel was about 0.10 euros ($0.10) more expensive, it said.

Thursday marked the end of a temporary cut in gasoline taxes and a special 9-euro ($9) monthly public transport ticket unveiled by the government in May to ease the pain of inflation.

The discount public transport ticket, usable on all local and regional buses and trains, was hailed as a particular success for allowing millions of people to travel the country cheaply, while saving an estimated 1.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Environmental campaigners have called for the tickets to be extended in some form. Germany’s transport minister says he is looking into the idea.

The government is trying to encourage consumers and businesses to save energy whichever way they can to prevent a shortage during the winter months, after Russia sharply reduced flows of natural gas to Germany. It recently announced that temperatures will be lowered in public offices this winter and the lighting on street advertising must be switched off at night.

Germany has pledged to wean itself off Russian gas within the next two years in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. On Thursday, the government announced that it is leasing a fifth floating terminal for importing liquefied natural gas.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  2. Judge withholds ruling on special ...
  3. DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of ...
  4. Republicans rage against ranked ...
  5. Five ways student loan borrowers can ...
  6. Cook Political Report moves five ...
  7. Graham loses bid to avoid questioning ...
  8. Why don’t Jackson, ...
  9. Study links common asthma medication ...
  10. No, Trump didn’t declassify ...
  11. Fauci warns of ‘pretty bad flu ...
  12. Biden leads Trump in hypothetical ...
  13. Biden approval rating up 9 points ...
  14. White House calls out ...
  15. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes ...
  16. Biden giving political prime-time ...
  17. Miami-Dade School Board to vote on ...
  18. Democrats see opening to take down ...
Load more

Video

See all Video