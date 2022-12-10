trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

German hostage freed after 2018 jihadi abduction in Niger

by SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press - 12/10/22 11:46 AM ET
by SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press - 12/10/22 11:46 AM ET

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — German aid worker Jorg Lange was freed Saturday more than four and a half years after Islamic extremists kidnapped him in the West African country of Niger, according to Help, the German aid organization where he works.

The group’s statement did not provide details of how or where Lange, a 63-year-old engineer, was released.

“We are very relieved and grateful that our colleague Jorg Lange can return to his family after more than four and a half years,” said Bianca Kaltschmitt, the organization’s managing director.

Lange, the Niger country director for Help, was kidnapped by the Islamic State group in Niger’s Tillaberi region in April 2018. Help said Lange has dedicated more than three decades of his life to humanitarian assistance.

For seven years jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the Sahel, the vast expanse south of the Sahara Desert, have been been using hostages held for ransom as a way to fund operations and expand their presence.

“The Sahel region has proven to be an unstable region for missionaries and foreign workers alike with the backdrop of several hostage taking incidents and the proliferation of militancy over the past few years,” Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory which provides intelligence analysis, said Saturday.

“Taking hostages has proven to be a lucrative business that bankrolls terrorist groups, but also amps their notoriety,” he said.

At least 25 foreigners and untold numbers of locals have been abducted in the Sahel since 2015, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Five foreigners remain captive according to the organization, including Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre, a German priest kidnapped in Mali’s capital Bamako in November.

Others still detained include French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was kidnapped last April from northern Mali, U.S. national Jeffery Woodke, Australian doctor Ken Elliott and Romanian national Iulian Ghergut, who was abducted from a mine in Burkina Faso and has been held since 2015.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Sinema left the Democratic Party
  2. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  3. Private jet provider sues Twitter for allegedly refusing to pay for flights
  4. The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
  5. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  6. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  7. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  8. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  9. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  10. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  11. Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results
  12. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  13. NYC recommends everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
  14. White House disputes Biden DNC move rewards South Carolina
  15. Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
  16. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  17. Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
  18. Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt
Load more

Video

See all Video