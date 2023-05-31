trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

German police say teen injured in post-match brawl with French team has died

by AP - 05/31/23 12:15 PM ET
by AP - 05/31/23 12:15 PM ET
The pitch of a soccer club is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match with a team from Berlin took place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The pitch of a soccer club is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match with a team from Berlin took place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

Frankfurt police said in a statement that a postmortem examination will be carried out on the teen in the coming days. A 16-year-old player from a French team remains in detention pending further inquiries.

Police said a scuffle broke out following the final whistle Sunday and then escalated into a brawl between members of the French team and a team from Berlin.

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

The exact circumstances of the fight were still under investigation. Police have asked for witnesses who may have video of the brawl to come forward.

German news agency dpa reported that the victim’s organs will be donated.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  3. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  4. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  5. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  6. Paul to force tough debt-ceiling vote to cut total spending 
  7. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wildcard in 2024 GOP race
  8. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  9. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  10. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  11. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  12. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  13. Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down two laws restricting abortion
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress poised to avert default in victory for ...
  15. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  16. House passes bill to raise debt ceiling
  17. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  18. How Democrats can win noncollege voters without giving in to racism
Load more

Video

See all Video