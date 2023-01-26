trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Germany arrests 2nd suspect in Russia spying case

by The Associated Press - 01/26/23 4:39 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/26/23 4:39 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Thursday that they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that embarrassed Germany’s foreign intelligence agency.

Federal prosecutors said Arthur E., whose surname wasn’t released for privacy reasons, was detained at Munich airport last month after arriving from the United States.

Prosecutors said the suspect, a German citizen, is accused of treason for passing secrets obtained by Carsten L., an acquaintance working at Germany’s BND spy agency, to Russian intelligence.

Arthur E. was not an employee of the BND, prosecutors said.

German authorities received support in their investigation from the FBI, they said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US will send Ukraine more modern version of Abrams tank
  2. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  3. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  4. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  5. 3-month-old conjoined twins separated in historic surgery at Texas hospital
  6. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  7. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  8. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  9. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  10. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  11. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  12. DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
  13. Illinois governor slams DeSantis’s decision to block AP course
  14. Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules
  15. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  16. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  17. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  18. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
Load more

Video

See all Video