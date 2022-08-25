trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Germany: Man tried for grenade attack on civilians in Syria

by The Associated Press - 08/25/22 1:46 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 08/25/22 1:46 PM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A man has gone on trial in Germany accused of firing a rocket-propelled grenade into a group of civilians in Syria eight years ago, killing at least seven people.

The defendant, identified only as Mouafak Al D. for privacy reasons, appeared before a Berlin regional court on Thursday charged with war crimes, seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of dangerous bodily harm.

Federal prosecutors say the 55-year-old Syrian fired an RPG at people lining up for food aid in the Yarmouk district of Damascus, which is home to a large population of Palestinian refugees.

In addition to at least three deaths, the attack in 2014 wounded at least three people including a 6-year-old child.

The suspect is alleged to have been a member of the Free Palestine Movement, and previously of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Palestine General Command. Between July 2013 and April 2015, the groups exerted control of the Yarmouk refugee camp on behalf of the Syrian government.

Prosecutors claim the defendant sought revenge for the killing of his nephew two days earlier during a gun battle involving members of the Free Syrian Army rebel group.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Heavily redacted affidavit says 184 ...
  2. READ: The unsealed Department of ...
  3. Trump: Affidavit shows FBI, DOJ ...
  4. Democrats clash over Manchin side ...
  5. Zuckerberg tells Rogan Facebook ...
  6. Kushner calls Chrissy Teigen a ...
  7. Trump calls for McConnell to be ...
  8. White House calls out Greene, other ...
  9. Ukraine can launch counteroffensive ...
  10. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ...
  11. Biden sees highest approval in a year ...
  12. Fauci compares monkeypox outbreak to ...
  13. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  14. GOP targets powerhouse Wall Street ...
  15. White House to announce student loan ...
  16. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  17. World’s top password manager ...
  18. Will the GOP snatch defeat from the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video