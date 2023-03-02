trending:

AP International

Germany: Teen dies after being shot by 81-year-old neighbor

by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 8:38 AM ET
FILE – Emergency services secure the evidence after the shooting of a 16-year-old, who was critically injured in Bramsche, Germany, on Feb. 28, 2023. German authorities said Thursday March 2, 2023 that a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head by an 81-year-old neighbor. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP, File)

German authorities said Thursday that a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head by an 81-year-old neighbor.

Prosecutors said the teen died of his injuries in the hospital late Wednesday, a day after the shooting took place in the northern town of Bramsche.

The gunman, an Italian citizen, also shot at the teen’s mother, but missed, before turning the gun on himself. He suffered serious injuries.

Prosecutors said the man, who remains hospitalized, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted manslaughter.

Authorities said there appeared to have been quarrels among the neighbors, but it wasn’t clear yet whether this was the motive for the shooting.

The suspect, a hobby marksman, used a small caliber pistol in the killing, they said.

More AP International News

