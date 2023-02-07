trending:

Greece: 3 dead after boat with migrants hits rocks

by The Associated Press - 02/07/23 4:50 AM ET
In this photo provided by the Greek Coast Guard, a helicopter searches over the Aegean Sea near the northwestern island of Lesbos, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Three migrants died and 16 were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said. (Greek Coast Guard via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three migrants died and 16 others were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said. The coast guard said the three bodies were recovered off the eastern coast of the island, adding that a rescue effort involving two patrol boats, a helicopter and ground crews was underway to search for others possibly missing. None of the people on the dinghy had been given life jackets. The tragedy in the eastern Aegean Sea occurred two days after four children and a woman died when a boat carrying more than 40 migrants smashed into rocks on island of Leros.

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

