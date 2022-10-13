trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Syria: Blast targeting military bus kills 18 soldiers

by The Associated Press - 10/13/22 4:40 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/13/22 4:40 AM ET

BEIRUT (AP) — A bomb exploded near a Syrian military bus Thursday, killing 18 soldiers and wounding 27 others, Syrian state media reported citing a military source.

Similar attacks over the past years have killed and wounded dozens of soldiers in government-held parts of the war-torn country. Last March, militants attacked a military bus near Palmyra in central Syria, killing 13 troops and wounding 18 others.

Syrian authorities in the past have blamed such attacks on Islamic State group militants who have been active in southern and central Syria, despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These four countries sided with ...
  2. Supreme Court rejects Trump plea for ...
  3. Live updates: Jan. 6 panel concludes ...
  4. Paul Ryan: Trump’s ...
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  6. PayPal just gave America an eerie ...
  7. Rising nuclear fears spur debate over ...
  8. Ocasio-Cortez mocks Fox News ...
  9. Cassidy Hutchinson: Trump told ...
  10. Here’s what the White House is ...
  11. NBC interview draws new scrutiny over ...
  12. Secret service messages show they ...
  13. Social Security COLA increase for ...
  14. When will your first increased Social ...
  15. Arizona poll finds Kelly leads ...
  16. $402,000 of liquid meth found hidden ...
  17. Five things to know about today’s ...
  18. Feehery: Crime and punishment; law ...
Load more

Video

See all Video