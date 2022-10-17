trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Gunmen attack Nigerian church during service, killing 2

by CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press - 10/17/22 2:33 PM ET
by CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press - 10/17/22 2:33 PM ET

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen attacked a church in north-central Nigeria during a service, killing a woman and her young daughter, a government official said Monday as the hunt for the suspects intensified.

The motorcycle-riding assailants arrived at the Celestial Church on Sunday and fatally shot the two victims, according to Jerry Omodara, Kogi state’s top security official. The church is located in the Lokoja area of Kogi state, 105 kilometers (65 miles) from Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Sunday’s violence renewed concerns about safety at houses of worship in Nigeria, where at least seven attacks have targeted churches or mosques so far this year. In June, a massacre in Ondo state left 40 worshippers dead.

Authorities suspect that the assailants in the latest attack in Kogi had specifically targeted the church and its members.

“It looked like it was organized against that particular church, because their altar was burned with petrol they went with,” Omodara said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  2. Marijuana use is becoming a new ...
  3. The four sleeper races that may ...
  4. Georgia smashes record for early ...
  5. Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 ...
  6. Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp ...
  7. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  8. Biden administration demands Arizona ...
  9. Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s ...
  10. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  11. Fiona Hill says Musk tweet ‘clearly ...
  12. Greene: If McCarthy wants to make ...
  13. To know how the war in Ukraine will ...
  14. Fetterman’s wife calls for NBC to ...
  15. Biden to announce first bill he’d ...
  16. Tampa Bay paper publishes video of ...
  17. McCarthy warns no ‘blank ...
  18. The Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac endgame
Load more

Video

See all Video