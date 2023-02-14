trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Hackers target Bahrain airport, news sites to mark uprising

by The Associated Press - 02/14/23 3:19 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/14/23 3:19 AM ET
FILE – Anti-government protesters wave Bahraini flags and gesture as they participate in a rally and march Friday, Nov. 25, 2011, that drew tens of thousands to Maqsha, Bahrain. Hackers said they had taken down the website of Bahrain’s international airport on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hackers said they had taken down the websites of Bahrain’s international airport and state news agency on Tuesday to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country.

A statement posted online by a group calling itself Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed to have hacked the airport website, which was unavailable for at least a half hour in the middle of the day. It also claimed to have taken down the website of the state-run Bahrain News Agency, which was sporadically unavailable.

The group posted images showing 504 Gateway Timeout Errors, saying the hacking was “in support of the revolution of our oppressed people of Bahrain.”

The same group appears to have hacked and changed articles on the website of Akhbar Al Khaleej, a pro-government newspaper in Bahrain, hours earlier. The newspaper’s website was still down Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from authorities.

Feb. 14, 2011, marked the first day of protests led by Bahrain’s Shiite majority against the Sunni monarchy. Bahrain ultimately quashed the uprising by force with the support of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but has continued to see sporadic unrest over the years.

Authorities have imprisoned Shiite activists, deported others, stripped hundreds of their citizenship and closed down a leading independent newspaper.

The same shadowy group of hackers targeted government websites during elections held in November that were boycotted by a banned Shiite opposition group and others.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  2. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  3. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  6. Biden pays tribute to Feinstein: ‘One of the very best’ senators I ever ...
  7. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  8. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  9. Biden withdraws nominee who said Dem leader was ‘bought’ by pro-Israel ...
  10. Angie Craig says Biden called, Klobuchar brought beer after assault
  11. ‘You just can’t really afford to live like you were before’: Here’s how ...
  12. Bankman-Fried’s use of VPN for Super Bowl leads to new bail restriction
  13. Republicans face continued claims of ‘homophobic and sexist fear-mongering’ ...
  14. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  15. Sanders calls for minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers
  16. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  17. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  18. Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush
Load more

Video

See all Video