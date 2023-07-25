trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Heat wave returns as Greece grapples with more wildfire evacuations

by AP - 07/25/23 7:44 AM ET
by AP - 07/25/23 7:44 AM ET
A firefighter operates as a wildfire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A firefighter operates as a wildfire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

RHODES, Greece (AP) — A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 C (104 F) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days.

The latest evacuations orders were issued on the islands of Corfu and Evia, while a blaze on the island of Rhodes continued to move inland, torching mountainous forest areas, including part of a nature reserve.

Desperate residents, many with wet towels around their necks to stave off the scorching heat, used shovels to beat back flames approaching their homes, while firefighting planes and helicopters resumed water drops at first light.

Authorities said that more than 20,000 people has been involved in successive evacuations on the island, mostly tourists over the weekend, when fire swept through two coastal areas on the southeast of Rhodes.

The European Union has sent 500 firefighters, 100 vehicles and seven planes from 10 member states, while Turkey, Israel, Egypt and other countries have also sent help.

“For the 12th day, under extreme conditions of heat and strong winds, we are fighting nonstop on dozens of forest fire fronts … The Greek Fire Service has battled more than 500 fires — more than 50 a day,” said Vassilis Kikilias, the minister for climate crisis and civil protection.

In Athens, authorities resumed afternoon closing hours at the ancient Acropolis, as part of broader measures to cope with the high heat.

EU officials have blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires across the European continent, noting that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/climate-and-environment

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  2. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  3. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  4. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  5. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  6. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  7. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  8. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  9. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  10. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  11. Ohio abortion ballot measure meets signature requirement for November
  12. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  13. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  14. Federal court blocks Biden rule limiting asylum
  15. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  16. DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset
  17. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  18. The Supreme Court’s excuses for ethics violations insult our intelligence
Load more