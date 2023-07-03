trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat

by AP - 07/03/23 3:30 AM ET
by AP - 07/03/23 3:30 AM ET
A girl cools herself at an urban waterway on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A girl cools herself at an urban waterway on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat.

Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday.

Such a streak was last recorded in 1961 — decades before most Beijing residents had air conditioning or even fans. A lack of rainfall may be contributing to the heat, with the typically dry capital receiving even less than usual this year.

While temperatures have since moderated — Monday’s temperature at midday was 33 C (91 F) — they are expected to rise again this week to as high as 39.6 Celsius (103 Fahrenheit) in Beijing and other parts of the country, authorities said.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people were urgently moved to safety due to flooding in the central province of Hunan, the Xiang’xi Emergency Management Bureau on Sunday.

Around 70 houses collapsed, 2,283 were damaged and farm fields were flooded. Losses so far have been estimated at least 575 million yuan ($79 million).

To the north in Shaanxi province’s Zhenba county, authorities reported the worst flooding in 50 years had washed out roads and damaged homes.

No deaths have been reported from the floods thus far.

The heat this year has been unusual, although China has regular summer flooding. Eleven provinces — around half of China’s land area — were expected to received heavy rains in coming days, mainly in the humid south.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.

China’s worst floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  4. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  5. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  6. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  7. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  8. Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden plan for student loan interest to kick in during ...
  9. Harvard faces civil rights complaint over its legacy admissions
  10. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  11. Housing affordability hits another low: report
  12. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  13. ‘Extreme threat’: Large swathe of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb ...
  14. GOP’s ‘dereliction of duty’ impeachment argument gets skeptical reviews 
  15. Three DC businesses hit with explosive devices, Molotov cocktail
  16. Americans should ‘reconsider travel’ to mainland China: US travel advisory 
  17. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  18. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
Load more