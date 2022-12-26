trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 12/26/22 12:46 AM ET
by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 12/26/22 12:46 AM ET
A resident shovels snow off around a car at a parking lot in Kitami city Hokkaido prefecture, northern Japan, on Dec. 24 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday.

Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.

Municipal offices in the snow-hit regions urged residents to use caution during snow removal activity and not to work alone.

The disaster management agency said a woman in her 70s was found dead buried underneath a thick pile of rooftop snow that suddenly fell on her in Yamagata prefecture’s Nagai City, about 300 kilometers (180 miles) north of Tokyo, where snow piled up higher than 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) Saturday.

In Niigata, known for rice growing, some makers of mochi, or sticky rice cakes that are staple for New Year’s celebration meals, said there have been delivery delays and their mochi may not reach their customers in time.

Many parts of northeastern Japan reported three times their average snowfall for the season.

Heavy snow knocked down an electric power transmission tower in Japan’s northernmost main island, leaving about 20,000 homes without power on Christmas morning, though electricity was restored in most areas later that day, according to the economy and industry ministry.

Dozens of trains and flights were also suspended in northern Japan through Sunday, but services have since mostly resumed, according to the transportation ministry.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz presses Jordan to go after Speaker job
  2. DeSantis-Trump differences come into view
  3. Washington State electrical power stations hit by ‘coordinated attack’
  4. GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
  5. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  6. Who’s the new No. 4 Democrat? There may be a dispute
  7. Putin, Trump and the Ghost of Christmas Future
  8. Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
  9. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  10. Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
  11. Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
  12. DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
  13. These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
  14. Here’s where the happiest Americans live, study finds
  15. Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
  16. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  17. ‘And all through the House…’ — What History will make of the Jan. 6 ...
  18. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
Load more

Video

See all Video