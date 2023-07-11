trending:

All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

by BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press - 07/11/23 9:10 AM ET
The body of a victim of a helicopter crash is carried out of a chopper in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Five Mexican tourists and a Nepalese pilot have died when it crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal. The aircraft was returning to Kathmandu after bringing the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — All six people on board a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists were killed when it crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area. All the bodies were recovered and flown out of the area, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

The five tourists were Mexican nationals and the pilot was Nepalese, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement. The Mexicans included two men and three women.

Two rescue helicopters were used to fly the bodies out of the crash site and then to the capital, Kathmandu. Doctors were expected to perform an autopsy before the bodies are handed over to relatives, or in case of foreigners, to embassy officials.

The aircraft was returning to Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

It wasn’t clear what caused the crash. Weather conditions had caused the helicopter’s planned flight route to be changed, airport official Sagar Kadel said.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season and heavy rains.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

