trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Hong Kong police stop activists from joining women’s march

by KANIS LEUNG, Associated Press - 03/05/23 7:26 PM ET
by KANIS LEUNG, Associated Press - 03/05/23 7:26 PM ET
Police officers stand guard where a cancelled march for women’s rights was scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Organizers cancelled a demonstration at the last minute on Saturday in what would have been the first major civil rights protest in three years approved by police. Police noted a risk of “violent groups” joining the original protest and warned people who attend may be arrested for unauthorized assembly. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy group on Sunday said the national security police stopped activists from joining a highly-anticipated protest that was canceled last minute by the organizer.

The League of Social Democrats said police questioned four of its members on Friday and warned them not to participate in the march that was planned by the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association.

“The League of Social Democrats is very angry about being threatened and hindered by the national security police over joining a legal protest. But it has decided to be absent under such pressure,” the group said

Police said in an email response to The Associated Press that when they take any action, they handle it “in accordance to the actual situation and the law.”

The planned event would have been the first major civil rights protest in three years approved by police and the first after the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate.

During the pandemic, major protests were rare under anti-virus controls. In addition, many activists have been silenced or jailed after China’s central government imposed a sweeping national security law following massive protests in 2019.

On Saturday night, the women’s association announced in a Facebook post that it had regrettably decided to call off the march that planned to call for labor and women’s rights, and gender equality, without specifying why. It did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Half an hour later, Acting Senior Superintendent Dennis Cheng said in a news briefing that the organizer notified them they would cancel the march after weighing the pros and cons.

Asked if the police had told the organizer to cancel the protest to avoid embarrassing Beijing during the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, Cheng said police respected the organizer’s decision and believe it had struck the balance. He refused to comment further.

Cheng said that some violent groups wanted to join the protest and warned the public against taking part. He did not identify the groups. The police letter of approval for the protest was then ruled invalid and authorities warned that anyone who attempts to assemble on Sunday would be considered to be joining an unauthorized rally.

In Beijing, meanwhile, Premier Li Keqiang said that China had made fresh progress in work related to Hong Kong and exercised overall jurisdiction over the southern city.

Critics say China has eroded freedoms promised to Hong Kong’s political, social and financial institutions at the handover from Britain in 1997.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  2. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  3. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  4. DeSantis blasts 'leftist politicians,' touts Florida's 'massive gains' in ...
  5. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  6. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  7. Kari Lake wins CPAC vice president poll, topping DeSantis, Haley
  8. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  9. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  10. NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss a ‘warning sign for the country’
  11. Tester emerges as make-or-break Senate vote for Biden agenda  
  12. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  13. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  14. Up to 40 percent of Americans fear flying. It’s easily treated.
  15. Greene to introduce resolution declaring Antifa a terrorist organization
  16. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  17. Buttigieg on critics saying he only went to East Palestine because Trump ...
  18. The performative politics of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Load more

Video

See all Video