trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

by The Associated Press - 02/27/23 5:01 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/27/23 5:01 AM ET
A woman with a dog walks through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Serbia and the rest of the region were hit by a sudden weather change this weekend that brought rain and snow after a warm period. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds of people in Croatia have spent the night in their cars or at gas stations and reception centers after a snowstorm over the weekend caused traffic to collapse and left parts of the country cut off.

The sudden change of weather after a period of warm and balmy days also has snarled traffic in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia, leaving areas in western Serbia without power and cutting railway traffic to neighboring Montenegro.

Croatian authorities said on Monday that the roads leading to and from the Adriatic Sea coastline remain closed because of snow and strong winds. Media reported that cars and buses were parked along the main Croatian highway as they wait to move on.

About 300 people have stayed in the reception centers that have been set up because of the situation, said Natalia Turbic, local emergency official in Gracac in central Croatia. Others sought places in private accommodation in the area, she said.

State television HRT reported that hundreds of people that couldn’t reach the reception centers stayed in buses and cars or looked for gas station cafes nearby which opened their doors for stranded motorists and passengers.

People were lying on the floor or sleeping on chairs, HRT said. A group of soccer fans who were traveling from the capital Zagreb to the coastal town of Split were among those stuck on the way.

“There is no use in getting irritated,” Melita Ancic, a bus passenger, told HRT. “These are extraordinary circumstances. We just need to be patient.”

Marijan Grubisic was traveling from Germany to Bosnia when he got stranded. He told HRT that “we didn’t expect something like this.”

“It’s been tough, lots of snow, very hard, very cold,” he said.

While the situation was most dramatic in Croatia, problems were also reported in western Serbia and elevated regions of Bosnia.

Serbia’s state railway company said that trains to Montenegro weren’t running, mostly because of fallen trees and problems in power supplies in the region near the border between the two countries.

The towns of Prijepolje and Bajina Basta were without electricity overnight Sunday to Monday, the Tanjug news agency reported.

Bosnian authorities said Monday that heavy snow and wind have slowed down traffic throughout the country, especially over the mountains. Landslides and fallen trees are causing further problems, traffic authorities said, urging caution.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
  2. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  3. White House: No government consensus on COVID lab leak theory
  4. Transportation watchdog to audit Buttigieg’s use of government jets
  5. COVID origin report reignites firestorm over ‘lab leak’ theory
  6. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  7. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  8. FBI arrests man who allegedly stormed Capitol wearing panda head
  9. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  10. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  11. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
  12. Fetterman doing well, ‘on a path to recovery,’ aides say
  13. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  14. Putin gives Steven Seagal Russia’s Order of Friendship
  15. McClellan becomes ‘ancestors’ wildest dreams’ with historic Virginia win
  16. State Department: Biden, senior officials have ‘repeatedly’ pressed China ...
  17. Club for Growth donor retreat set to feature DeSantis, Haley and others — but ...
  18. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
Load more

Video

See all Video