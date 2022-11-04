trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

by EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press - 11/04/22 8:37 AM ET
by EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press - 11/04/22 8:37 AM ET
FILE – Mohamed Mohamud, a ranger from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy, looks at the carcass of a giraffe that died of hunger near Matana Village, Wajir County, Kenya, on Oct. 25, 2021. Hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.

Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.

The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya’s most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, according to the report’s authors.

They called for an urgent aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact on wild animals there.

Other experts have recommended the immediate provision of water and salt licks in impacted regions. Elephants, for example, drink 240 liters (63.40 gallons) of water per day, according to Jim Justus Nyamu, executive director of the Elephant Neighbors Center.

For Grevy’s zebras, experts urge enhancing provisions of hay.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene at rally: Paul ...
  3. Manchin calls for deal on Social ...
  4. Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at ...
  5. Barrett again denies emergency bid to ...
  6. Millions of Americans could receive ...
  7. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade blasts ...
  8. Trump signals 2024 announcement could ...
  9. Five things to know about daylight ...
  10. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  11. Russian flag comes down in ...
  12. Cook Political Report shifts Senate ...
  13. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  14. House Judiciary GOP charts course for ...
  15. Why you may soon have to pay for that ...
  16. Biden says 16M student debt relief ...
  17. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  18. New polls find Warnock-Walker race ...
Load more

Video

See all Video