trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Hurricane Dora intenstifies far from Mexico’s Pacific coast, poses no threat to land, officials say

by AP - 08/03/23 1:43 AM ET
by AP - 08/03/23 1:43 AM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dora grew into a major Category 3 hurricane Wednesday far off Mexico’s western Pacific coast but will not be a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Officials said Dora was located 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, packing winds of 125 mph (205 kph). It was moving west, away from land, at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters say that while the storm is expected to grow even stronger with winds as high as 145 mph (235 kph), it will probably weaken by later in the week.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gravity of new Trump charges scramble GOP politics
  2. Barr warns Republicans about getting caught in Trump’s ‘carnage’
  3. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  4. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  5. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  6. Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers sued over risk of stomach paralysis
  7. How Bud Light lost its crown
  8. Scott Walker says if Trump is culpable, so are Schumer, Sanders
  9. Lawmakers express outrage over surprise Fitch decision
  10. 5 questions raised by the Trump indictment
  11. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  12. Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for Pence in post-indictment jab
  13. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  14. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
  15. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  16. COVID summer surge: These areas just saw hospitalizations triple
  17. Devon Archer to Tucker Carlson: Hunter Biden speakerphone calls with father ...
  18. High school boys are trending conservative
Load more