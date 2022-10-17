trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

In Norway, 4 Russians caught taking photographs illegally

by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 7:49 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 7:49 AM ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Four Russian nationals — three men and one woman — have been arrested and held in custody after they were seen takign pictures of objects that are subject to a ban on photography in central Norway, police said Monday.

Officers found “photographic equipment and relatively extensive image material” in their possession when their car was stopped on Oct. 11. Police didn’t say what they were photographing. The four — none of whom were identified — came to Norway from Finland, police said, adding that they said there were tourists.

Authorities said they was no immediate link to two other cases of Russians detained elsewhere in Norway after police found them in possession of drones. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks.

Police declined to give further details “due to the nature of the case.”

There is heightened security around key energy, internet and power infrastructure following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.

The blasts happened off both Sweden and Denmark, in international waters but within the countries’ exclusive economic zone. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  2. Republicans hold new polling ...
  3. Here’s why the price of groceries ...
  4. White House condemns ...
  5. Warnock calls out Walker for skipping ...
  6. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  7. Trump nips Biden in New York Times ...
  8. Mitch McConnell rarely blunders, but ...
  9. Thirty injured, four killed in mass ...
  10. Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run ...
  11. Democrats quietly making 2024 ...
  12. UFOs, intelligence and Cassandra’s ...
  13. Frequent chemical hair straightening ...
  14. Darkening economic outlook spells ...
  15. Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized ...
  16. Belarus says nearly 9,000 Russian ...
  17. GOP Senate candidate says he would ...
  18. McCarthy says if he doesn’t win ...
Load more

Video

See all Video