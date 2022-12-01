trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

India PM Modi’s home state Gujarat votes in key local polls

by Associated Press - 12/01/22 1:10 AM ET
by Associated Press - 12/01/22 1:10 AM ET
A woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi, India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The voting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state’s local elections is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity ahead of a general election in 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Voters in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat cast ballots Thursday in crucial local elections, a vote that is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity ahead of a 2024 general election in India.

The polls are the first of two phases of voting in the western state that Modi ruled as chief minister for over a decade before he led his ruling Hindu nationalist party to victories in national elections in 2014 and 2019.

A second round of voting will take place Monday before votes are counted Dec. 8.

Modi’s party remains popular despite criticism of inflation and unemployment and is expected to emerge victorious. Most pre-election surveys and several political analysts have predicted that it will win a majority of the 182 seats in the state for a record seventh time in a row, defeating the main opposition Congress party and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat, a state of more than 60 million, since 1995.

Modi and dozens of top leaders of his party have been campaigning in Gujarat and voters will go to the polls a month after the collapse of a suspension bridge in the town of Morbi killed 135 people. The disaster angered people across the state but analysts say it won’t dent BJP’s popularity in the polls.

India’s main opposition Congress party is hoping to revive its fortunes and regain some popularity in the state. In October, the party elected a new president, a move that was seen to shed its image as a family dynasty. In September, Rahul Gandhi, its most prominent leader, launched a cross-country unity march across Indian cities, towns and villages to rejuvenate the party and win the people’s support. But analysts say neither event will help the party electorally during the Gujarat polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP is facing a tough challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, which has ruled the capital, Delhi, since 2015. Earlier this year, it swept polls in the northern Punjab state by overthrowing the Congress party.

Aam Aadmi Party, which grew out of a nationwide anti-corruption movement in 2012, has been a force to reckon with in Delhi. Since its surprise win in the Punjab state, the party has been trying to strengthen its presence across the country. A strong showing in Gujarat could indicate whether the party could appeal voters during the 2024 general election, mainly at the expense of the Indian National Congress party that has struggled since 2014.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  2. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  3. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  4. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  6. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  7. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  10. Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political ...
  11. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  12. Belarusians at Kyiv’s gates?
  13. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  14. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  15. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  16. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  17. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — House acts to avert rail strike; Biden urges ...
Load more

Video

See all Video