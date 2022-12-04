trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption

by The Associated Press - 12/04/22 1:18 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/04/22 1:18 AM ET
A man looks on as Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Lumajang, East java, Indonesia. Indonesia’s highest volcano on the country’s most densely populated island of Java erupted Sunday. (AP Photo)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption.

Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Several hundred residents, their faces smeared with volcanic dust and rain, fled to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas.

Thick columns of ash were blasted more than 1,500 meters (nearly 5,000 feet) into the sky while searing gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river.

Increased activities of the volcano on Sunday afternoon prompted authorities to widen the danger zone to 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the crater, said Hendra Gunawan, who heads the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

He said scientists raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest and people were advised to keep off the southeastern sector along the Besuk Kobokan River, which is in the path of the lava flow.

Semeru’s last major eruption was in December last year, when it blew up with fury that left 51 people dead in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Several hundred others suffered serious burns and the eruption forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 people. The government moved about 2,970 houses out of the danger zone.

Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has erupted numerous times in the past 200 years. Still, as is the case with many of the 129 active volcanoes in Indonesia, tens of thousands of people continue to live on its fertile slopes.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines, and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Betting markets heavily favor Warnock over Walker in Georgia runoff  
  2. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  3. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  4. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
  5. Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?
  6. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  7. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  8. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  9. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  10. Obama-era AG says Hunter Biden, Trump should be treated ‘just like any other ...
  11. Senate Democrats seek 51st vote — and some breathing room — in Georgia ...
  12. GOP seeks to play hardball on annual defense bill
  13. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  14. House Republican sidesteps questions on supporting Trump in 2024 after call to ...
  15. Jeffries hits back at McConnell over ‘election denier’ charge: ‘Hypocrisy ...
  16. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  17. McCarthy: ‘Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become ...
  18. Few Americans aware of cancer risks posed by alcohol: study
Load more

Video

See all Video