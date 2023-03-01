trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence

by The Associated Press - 03/01/23 5:27 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/01/23 5:27 AM ET
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Wednesday it has expelled two German diplomats over Berlin’s alleged interference in its internal affairs.

The move comes a week after Germany expelled two Iranian diplomats over a death sentence handed down to Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German dual citizen and opposition figure accused of masterminding deadly attacks.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it had also summoned the German ambassador over “excessive” demands, without elaborating.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said Iran’s latest move was “completely unjustified.”

“With its (earlier) expulsions the German government reacted in an appropriate way to the death sentence against and the massive breach of the rights of German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd,” it said in a statement, adding that the German diplomats had “done no wrong.”

Iran has repeatedly summoned European diplomats in recent months as it has accused Western countries of being behind nationwide anti-government protests, without providing evidence.

The protests erupted over the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police in September. The protesters deny having any foreign agenda and say they are fed up with decades of corruption, poor governance and Islamic theocracy.

Germany expelled the two diplomats a day after Iran sentenced Sharmahd, who had been residing in Glendora, California, prior to his detention. Iran accuses the 67-year-old of leading the armed wing of a a group committed to restoring the Western-backed monarchy that ruled Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Sharmahd’s family says he was only a spokesman for the opposition group and deny he was involved in any attacks. They say he was abducted from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in 2020 and spirited into Iran.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires last week to protest against the death sentence.

Baerbock has said that Sharmahd, who lives in Glendora, California, did not have “even the beginning of a fair trial” and that consular access and access to the trial had been repeatedly denied. She has also alleged that he was arrested “under highly questionable circumstances,” without elaborating.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  2. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  3. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  4. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  5. Two more House Republicans call for home-state Rep. Santos to be ousted
  6. Republicans vow to block Biden FAA pick as Democrats double down
  7. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  8. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  9. GOP senators grill Garland on border security, weaponization of law ...
  10. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  11. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  12. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  13. Watch live: Jury to visit crime scene in Murdaugh trial ahead of closing ...
  14. Twitter reverses suspension of Mike Lee’s personal account
  15. China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine
  16. US intelligence: No evidence foreign adversaries behind ‘Havana syndrome’
  17. Eight Iowa state GOP lawmakers propose constitutional amendment to ban same-sex ...
  18. Study: Toilet paper adds to ‘forever chemicals’ in wastewater
Load more

Video

See all Video