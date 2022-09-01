trending:

Iran puts FIFA World Cup trophy on display for 1st time

by The Associated Press - 09/01/22 11:54 AM ET
Mehdi Chamran, Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh, Sarah Gandoin, Mehdi Taj, Alireza Zakani
Tehran’s city council chairman Mehdi Chamran, left, and former Iran’s national soccer team captain Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh, right, reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy during the Trophy Tour, at Milad Tower hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy’s global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November. Sarah Gandoin of FIFA, second right, President of Iran’s Football Federation Mehdi Taj, second left, and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, left, stand on stage. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy’s global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November.

The trophy display ceremony was held in Tehran’s Milad Tower hall in the capital, with hundreds of spectators looking on. They included city and football officials, veteran football players, and Dragan Skokic, the head coach of Iran’s national football team.

Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh, who captained Iran’s team in the 1998 World Cup in France, unveiled the trophy.

The trophy tour includes every nation that has qualified for the tournament.

Iran, the earliest qualifier, will start the World Cup as an underdog with both England and the USA ranked higher by FIFA. It will be the sixth time that Iran is present in the World Cup in the nation’s history.

