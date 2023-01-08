trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Iraq reopens Baghdad’s Green Zone to ease traffic jams

by The Associated Press - 01/08/23 7:10 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/08/23 7:10 AM ET
Iraqi security forces stand guard as they check motorists entering the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi authorities reopened Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday in an attempt to ease traffic jams in the capital after it was closed and reopened several times in recent years.

Starting in the early hours of the day, Iraqi authorities removed checkpoints and opened major roads and tunnels that cut through the zone on the west bank of the Tigris River. Cars will be allowed to pass through the area while trucks will be banned, officials said.

The Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and the sprawling U.S. Embassy, will be open every day for 14 hours starting at 5 a.m., Maj. Gen. Jassim Yahya told The Associated Press. During that period, Yahya said, “all the Green Zone will be open for the public.”

The 4-square mile (10-square kilometer) zone with its palm trees and monuments has been mostly off limits to the public since the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq to topple President Saddam Hussein. It was opened for the first time in 2019, then closed and opened again several times since.

“The Green Zone has been opened to make it easy for people to reach work on time,” said traffic police Brig. Gen. Muhammad Mahmoud. He added that the opening of the area was ordered by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

In the past, only Iraqis with special security badges could enter the area.

The walled off area surrounded by cement blast walls became a hated symbol of the country’s inequality, fueling the perception among Iraqis that their government is out of touch.

“We have been waiting for a long time for the Green Zone to fully become open,” said Baghdad resident Usama Hassan who works at Baghdad University. “This will make our life easier.”

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  2. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  3. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  4. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  5. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  8. Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune
  9. Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
  10. Texas Democrat calls for US authorities to extradite Bolsonaro back to Brazil
  11. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  12. New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes ...
  13. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  14. ‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer ...
  15. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  16. Perry won’t agree to stay off new House committee investigating Jan. 6 ...
  17. Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
  18. McCarthy holdout calls restriction-free C-SPAN cameras during Speaker vote a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video