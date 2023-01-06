trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery

by The Associated Press - 01/06/23 5:15 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/06/23 5:15 AM ET
Hosam Naoum, a Palestinian Anglican bishop, walks with other clergy where vandals desecrated more than 30 graves at a historic Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s Mount Zion in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Israel’s foreign ministry called the attack an “immoral act” and “an affront to religion.” Police officers were sent to investigate the profanation. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli police on Friday arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week.

The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s venerated Mount Zion were found pushed over and pulled from their foundations on Sunday, unsettling the contested city’s Christian minority and drawing worldwide condemnation. The cemetery is more than 170 years old and houses prominent members of the armed forces and clergy in the holy city.

Late Thursday, the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Palestinian Affairs said it was “concerned” that the religious site was targeted again — the second time in a decade.

“Religious site vandalism by anyone is unacceptable,” the office said. “Jerusalem must be a city for all of its people.”

Israeli police did not name the suspected vandals but said they were ages 18 and 14 and residents of central Israel. Security camera footage of the attack showed two young men wearing a Jewish skullcap and tzitzit, the knotted ritual fringes worn by observant Jews, knocking over crosses, breaking tombstones and throwing debris over the graves.

“Any damage to religious institutions and sites is serious and harms the unique and delicate fabric of life that exists in the city,” the police said, describing the act as “intentional vandalism.” A Jerusalem court on Friday held a hearing to extend the detention of the two teenagers.

The Anglican Church in Jerusalem has denounced the desecration as the latest hate crime targeting the Christian community in Jerusalem amid the decadeslong Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  2. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  3. NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs
  4. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker deal slowly coming together
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  8. The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment
  9. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  10. Past time for McCarthy to bow out
  11. Gaetz on Trump backing of McCarthy: ‘HR wasn’t always his strong suit’
  12. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  13. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  14. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  15. Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate
  16. Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy?
  17. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  18. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
Load more

Video

See all Video