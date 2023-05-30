trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Israeli army says Palestinian gunmen kills Israeli civilian in West Bank shooting

by AP - 05/30/23 11:03 AM ET
by AP - 05/30/23 11:03 AM ET
Israeli soldiers search in the West Bank village of Qafin for the suspected gunmen who shot and killed an Israeli civilian near the entrance to a Jewish settlement of Hermesh, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli soldiers search in the West Bank village of Qafin for the suspected gunmen who shot and killed an Israeli civilian near the entrance to a Jewish settlement of Hermesh, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian gunmen shot and killed an Israeli man on Tuesday near the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The Israeli military said the man was shot near the settlement of Hermesh, in the northern West Bank. Local officials identified the man as Meir Tamari, a 32-year-old resident of the settlement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family and said forces were pursuing the gunmen “ in order to settle accounts with them.” Dimiter Tzantchev, the European Union’s ambassador to Israel, condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly and brutal act of violence.”

The incident came a day after Jewish settlers erected a religious seminary in a nearby dismantled settlement outpost and was the latest in more than a year-long surge of violence that has wracked the West Bank. During that time, Israel has expanded near-nightly military raids throughout the area in response to an increase in Palestinian attacks.

The fighting has picked up since Israel’s new far-right government took office in late December. At least 117 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, with nearly half of them members of armed militant groups, according to an Associated Press tally. But stone-throwing youths and people uninvolved in violence have also been killed. The Israeli army said the number of Palestinian militants killed is much higher.

Meanwhile, Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis in those areas have killed at least 21 people.

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem, along with the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek these territories for a future state.

Some 700,000 Israelis now live in settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Most of the international community considers these settlements illegal or obstacles to peace.

The new Israeli government includes several prominent settler leaders in top positions. It has made the expansion of the settlements a top priority.

On Monday, Jewish settlers erected a religious school in a dismantled outpost in the northern West Bank after Israel’s government lifted a ban on settlements in several areas evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. In March, Israel repealed the act that barred Israelis from entering the areas.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  7. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  8. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  9. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  10. Jeffries vows Democrats will deliver House votes to prevent default
  11. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  12. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  13. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  14. Massie says he plans to help advance debt limit bill
  15. Did we just dodge a recession?
  16. Two House Democrats to miss debt ceiling vote
  17. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  18. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video