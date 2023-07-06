trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Israeli court acquits border police officer charged with killing autistic Palestinian man

by JULIA FRANKEL, Associated Press - 07/06/23 8:03 AM ET
by JULIA FRANKEL, Associated Press - 07/06/23 8:03 AM ET
FILE - Rana kisses a photo of her son, Eyad Hallaq, in their home in Wadi Joz, a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem on June 3, 2020. An Israeli court on Thursday, July 6, 2023, acquitted a border police officer who was charged with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City three years ago. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
FILE – Rana kisses a photo of her son, Eyad Hallaq, in their home in Wadi Joz, a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem on June 3, 2020. An Israeli court on Thursday, July 6, 2023, acquitted a border police officer who was charged with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man…

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court on Thursday acquitted a border police officer who was charged with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City three years ago.

The Jerusalem district court ruled that the officer was acting in self defense when he shot and killed 32-year old Eyad Hallaq. The case has drawn comparisons to the police killing of George Floyd in the United States. The court described the incident as a tragic mistake, noting that the officer made a split-second decision in dangerous situation.

Taking risks, the court said, “is an integral part of military activity.”

Palestinians and human rights groups have long accused Israel of whitewashing the crimes of its security forces.

Hallaq, 32, was fatally shot just inside the Old City’s Lion’s Gate on May 30, 2020, as he was on his way to the special-needs institution that he attended.

His family has criticized Israel’s investigation into the killing and had called for tougher charges.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  6. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  7. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  8. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  9. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  10. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  11. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  12. DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House
  13. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  14. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  15. Democratic Wisconsin governor guts Republican tax cut before signing state ...
  16. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden tries to stick with script
  18. DeSantis doubles down amid criticism over Trump-LGBTQ video
Load more