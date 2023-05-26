trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Israeli military: Palestinian man killed after alleged stabbing attempt in West Bank settlement

by AP - 05/26/23 8:48 AM ET
by AP - 05/26/23 8:48 AM ET

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Friday in the occupied West Bank after sneaking into a Jewish settlement and trying to stab a resident there, the Israeli army said.

In a statement, the military said the man attempted to stab a resident in the Tene Omarim settlement and was shot by an armed civilian. It said the incident had set off an alarm and soldiers were scanning the area.

The Palestinian Health ministry confirmed the death and identified the killed man as Alaa Qissaya, 28.

Security camera footage from the site shows a Palestinian male crawling in under a gate and walking into the settlement while holding a knife. The video does not show the alleged stabbing attempt or the man being shot.

The settlement is located near Hebron, a flashpoint city in the southern West Bank, which is a frequent site of friction between Palestinian residents and Jewish settlers.

The incident occurred as Jews were celebrating Shavuot, a festival marking the day that Jews believe the Torah was given to Moses on Mount Sinai in Egypt.

It was the latest in more than a year-long spate of violence in the West Bank. During that time, Israel has expanded near-nightly military raids throughout the area in response to an increase in Palestinian attacks.

At least 113 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, with nearly half of them members of armed militant groups, according to an Associated Press tally. But stone-throwing youths and people uninvolved in violence have also been killed. The Israeli army said the number of Palestinian militants killed is much higher.

Meanwhile, Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets in those areas have killed 20 people.

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem, along with the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek these territories for a future state.

Some 700,000 Israelis now live in settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Most of the international community considers these settlements illegal or obstacles to peace.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised
  5. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  6. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  7. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  8. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  9. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  10. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  11. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  12. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  13. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  14. Tuberville says he doesn’t know if inner city teachers ‘can read and ...
  15. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  16. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  17. I choose Ron DeSantis 
  18. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
Load more

Video

See all Video