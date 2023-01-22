trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Israel’s Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling

by TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press - 01/22/23 6:12 AM ET
by TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press - 01/22/23 6:12 AM ET
A banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against his far-right government, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Last week, tens of thousands of Israelis protested Netanyahu’s government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. (AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts.

Netanyahu announced he was firing Aryeh Deri, who serves as Interior and Health Minister, at a meeting of his Cabinet. Israel’s Supreme Court decided last week Deri could not serve as a Cabinet minister because of a conviction last year over tax offenses.

The court ruling came as Israel is mired in a dispute over the power of the judiciary. Netanyahu’s far-right government wants to weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and grant more power to politicians. Critics say the move upends the country’s system of checks and balances and imperils Israel’s democratic fundamentals.

According to his office, Netanyahu told Deri he was removing him from his post with “a heavy heart and great sorrow.”

“This unfortunate decision ignores the people’s will,” Netanyahu told Deri. “I intend to find any legal way for you to continue to contribute to the state of Israel.”

Deri said he would continue to lead his party and assist the government in advancing its agenda, including the legal overhaul.

Deri’s firing is also expected to shake Netanyahu’s governing coalition, a union buoyed by ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, including Deri’s Shas, which is the third largest party in the government. While some Shas lawmakers threatened to bolt the fledgling coalition in the aftermath of the court ruling, it is expected to survive Deri’s absence and to attempt to craft legislation that would pave the way for his swift return.

Netanyahu is now expected to appoint other Shas members to replace Deri, at least temporarily.

Deri has long been a kingmaker in Israeli politics and has become a key ally of Netanyahu’s who has relied on him repeatedly to join his governments and back his agenda.

Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in Israeli history, has made overhauling the country’s judiciary a centerpiece of its agenda. It says a power imbalance has given judges and government legal advisers too much sway over lawmaking and governance. Critics say the overhaul could help Netanyahu, himself on trial for corruption charges, evade conviction or see his trial disappear entirely.

The plan has drawn fierce criticism from top legal officials, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, former lawmakers and tens of thousands of Israelis who have come out repeatedly to protest the overhaul.

In a move that was seen as crucial to bringing the governing coalition together, Israeli legislators last month changed a law that prohibited a convict on probation from being a Cabinet minister. That cleared the way for Deri to join the government but prompted the Supreme Court challenge.

Deri has faced legal problems in the past. He was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in 2000 during a stint as interior minister in the 1990s. He served 22 months in prison but made a political comeback and retook the reins of Shas in 2013.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Police identify deceased 72-year-old suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting 
  2. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  3. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  4. George Santos on drag photos: ‘I had fun at a festival’
  5. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  6. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  7. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  8. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  9. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  10. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  11. Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 
  12. ‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor ...
  13. Fox News weatherman says group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway
  14. Harris speaks to Florida lawmakers about DeSantis rejection of African American ...
  15. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  16. Two civilian ‘heroes’ disarmed Monterey Park suspect at second location
  17. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  18. Who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot? We may never actually know
Load more

Video

See all Video