trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Japan births at new low as population shrinks and ages

by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 11/28/22 5:11 AM ET
by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 11/28/22 5:11 AM ET
Children play in the water to cool off at a park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The number of babies born in Japan in 2022 is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.” (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — The number of babies born in Japan this year is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised comprehensive measures to encourage more marriages and births.

The total of 599,636 Japanese born in January-September was 4.9% below last year’s figure, suggesting the number of births in all of 2022 might fall below last year’s record low of 811,000 babies, he said.

Japan is the world’s third biggest economy but living costs are high and wage increases have been slow. The conservative government has lagged on making society more inclusive for children, women and minorities.

So far, the government’s efforts to encourage people to have more babies have had limited impact despite payments of subsidies for pregnancy, childbirth and child care.

“The pace is even slower than last year … I understand that it is a critical situation,” Matsuno said.

Many younger Japanese have balked at marrying or having families, discouraged by bleak job prospects, onerous commutes and corporate cultures incompatible with having both parents work.

The number of births has been falling since 1973, when it peaked at about 2.1 million. It’s projected to fall to 740,000 in 2040.

Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 14 years and is projected to fall to 86.7 million by 2060. A shrinking and aging population has huge implications for the economy and for national security as the country fortifies its military to counter China’s increasingly assertive territorial ambitions.

A government-commissioned panel submitted a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week citing the low birth rate and falling population as factors that might erode Japan’s national strength.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  2. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  3. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  4. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  5. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  6. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  7. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  8. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  9. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  10. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  11. GOP senators slam Trump over dinner with white supremacist
  12. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  13. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  14. CNN to Elon Musk after sharing fake headline: ‘Be Better’
  15. Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage
  16. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
  17. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  18. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
Load more

Video

See all Video