AP International

Jordanian police officer killed in clashes over fuel prices

by The Associated Press - 12/16/22 2:02 AM ET
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian police say a senior commander has been killed in clashes with protesters that broke out over high fuel prices.

Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, deputy police director in the city of Maan, was shot Thursday “by a group of outlaws,” police said.

“We will not hesitate to preserve the pride of the homeland, and we will strike with an iron fist against anyone who attempts to attack lives and property,” the police said in a statement.

Truck drivers launched a strike last week to protest high fuel prices. The strike and protests have spread to several cities across Jordan. Clashes erupted in multiple cities on Thursday, with police using tear gas to disperse them.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.

