AP International

Kenyan marathon star Eliud Kipchoge wins Spain’s 2023 Asturias award for sports

by CIARÁN GILES, Associated Press - 05/18/23 8:41 AM ET
FILE - Eliud Kipchoge, center, waits for the start of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Kenyan marathon specialist Eliud Kipchoge has won the Princess of Asturias Award for sports for 2023 it was announced on Thursday May 18, 2023. The Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes said that Kipchoge, holder two Olympic gold medals for the marathon, is a legend in world athletics and the best marathon runner of all time. The awards are given out in a ceremony in October. (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder, File)
MADRID (AP) — Kenyan marathon specialist Eliud Kipchoge has won the Princess of Asturias Award for sports for 2023, the Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes said Thursday.

Kipchoge, 38, who took Olympic gold medals in the marathon in 2016 and 2020 and was world 5,000 meters champion in 2003 “is considered a legend in world athletics and the best marathon runner of all time,” the foundation’s panel of judges said in a statement.

The foundation highlighted that he is known as “the philosopher” for his strategy and concentration in running. Kipchoge has won in 10 editions of four of the major marathons, including London and Berlin four times each.

He is the current Olympic marathon champion and holds the world record for the discipline, with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds set in Berlin last year. That timing lowered by 30 seconds the record he himself had set in 2018.

In a statement from Kipchoge forwarded by the foundation after the announcement, he said it was an “absolute honor” to receive the award.

“It motivates me in my goal to leave a legacy in this world through running, since a running world is a more peaceful world, a happier world and a more healthy world,” he said.

Kipchoge is the only athlete in history who has run a marathon in less than two hours, although the timing of 1:59:40 set in Vienna in 2019 isn’t recognized officially as the race was organized so outside aid could be used to help him.

The 50,000-euro award ($54,000) is one of eight prizes awarded for outstanding work in areas such as the arts, communication, scientific research and literature. They are handed out annually by the foundation.

The Olympic Refugee Foundation and the refugee Olympics team won the sports award in 2022.

The prizes are among the most important in the Spanish-speaking world. The award ceremony is held each fall in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

