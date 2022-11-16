trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution

by JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press - 11/16/22 5:17 AM ET
by JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press - 11/16/22 5:17 AM ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite facing international criticism over its plans.

The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all being convicted of premeditated murder and other charges in the sheikhdom. It identified those killed as three Kuwaiti men, one Kuwaiti woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman.

Kuwait said the executions took place at its Central Prison. It did not identify the method it used to carry out the executions, though the sheikhdom typically hangs its condemned prisoners. However, it can use firing squads as well.

“They deprived the victims of their most sacred rights in this world, which is the right to life,” Kuwait’s public prosecution said in a statement.

Kuwait hadn’t held an execution since 2017, when it similarly carried out a mass execution of seven prisoners, including a ruling family member.

Executions are fairly rare in Kuwait, which has the world’s sixth-largest oil reserves. The last before 2017 were carried out in 2013, when a Pakistani, a Saudi and a “Bidoon” — a name used in the emirate for people without citizenship — were hung.

The European Union immediately criticized the executions, which it said coincided with a visit by European Commission official Margaritis Schinas to the country.

“The EU calls for a halt to executions and for a complete de facto moratorium on carrying out death penalty, as a first step towards a formal and full abolition of the death penalty in Kuwait,” the EU said in a statement, calling the death penalty “a cruel and inhumane punishment.”

Schinas separately warned in a statement that the EU “will draw the consequences this will have on discussions on the proposal to put Kuwait on the visa-free list.” The European parliament had been scheduled to vote on the proposal to lift visa requirements for Kuwaitis and those in neighboring Qatar in the EU on Thursday. The EU separately planned to summon Kuwait’s ambassador to Brussels.

Amna Guellali, an official with Amnesty International, also earlier called for the executions to be halted.

“The death penalty is a violation of the right to life and the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment,” she said.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  2. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  3. Republicans win control of the House
  4. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  5. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  6. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  7. Election deniers seize on Lake loss as GOP tries to move past claims
  8. McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
  9. National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’
  10. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president
  11. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  12. Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
  13. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
  14. House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority
  15. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
  16. Schumer to nominate Murray as Senate president pro tempore
  17. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster to be broken up amid Taylor Swift drama
  18. Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers
Load more

Video

See all Video