trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Libyan governing body’s vote to replace its head adds uncertainty to the country’s split politics

by AP - 08/06/23 11:39 AM ET
by AP - 08/06/23 11:39 AM ET

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s top governing bodies elected a new head on Sunday, in a development that could further fracture the country already split between two rival administrations.

Members of the Supreme Council of State, which is separate from both of the governments and is based in the capital of Tripoli, voted for Mohamed Takala to be the body’s new leader.

Takala would take over from former head Khaled el-Meshri, a powerful figure who had been key in negotiations over the country’s election laws.

Both the voting and count were live-streamed on local Libyan news channels. The final count was announced in favor of Takala, 67-62. The council did not immediately issue any statements on the outcome of the election.

The introduction of a new leader at the helm of a key political institution could add more uncertainly to the country’s already deeply divided politics.

The international community and the United Nations have repeatedly said that nationwide elections are key to ending the country’s decade-long power vacuum. But for years, rival leaders have failed to agree to a set of election laws that would set the terms of that vote.

Libya has been torn by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country was then for years split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

Its is now divided between two administrations, one in Tripoli and one operating in Sirte, and a House of Representatives based in the eastern city of Tobruk. The powerful commander Khalifa Hifter continues to hold sway in the country’s eastern region, from its main city of Benghazi. The Tripoli government is headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and the Sirte-based administration, supported by the country’s House of Representatives, suspended its former Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha in May.

It’s unclear what positions Takala, a politician from the city of Khoms and member of the council since it was formed in 2016, will take on key political issues. But he was congratulated on his victory by Dbeibah. He previously chaired the council’s committee for the development of economic and social projects

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  2. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  3. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  4. Trump targets judge in Jan. 6 case, says legal team will ask for ‘recusal’
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Trump attorney spars with CBS host over election wins and losses
  7. Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast
  8. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  9. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  10. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  11. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  12. GOP Rep. Chip Roy threatens to defund DOJ, DHS
  13. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  14. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  15. Raskin says Trump ‘met his match’ in special counsel Jack Smith
  16. Fox News to Trump: Show up for the debate
  17. Democrats worry young people souring on party
  18. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
Load more