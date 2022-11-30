trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Life sentence for poacher who killed German police officers

by The Associated Press - 11/30/22 6:00 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/30/22 6:00 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany convicted a 39-year-old man of murder Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two police officers who had stopped him and an accomplice earlier this year on suspicion of poaching.

Fatal attacks on police are rare in Germany and the killings of the two young officers prompted widespread outrage and condemnation.

A regional court in the city of Kaiserslautern sentenced the defendant, who was identified only as Andreas S. due to privacy rules, to life imprisonment. Judges dismissed the defendant’s claim that he had acted in self-defense and ruled that due to the severity of the crime he will not be automatically eligible for parole after 15 years.

A second, 33-year-old defendant was found guilty of commercial poaching but the court refrained from sentencing him because his testimony had helped solve the case and he didn’t shoot, German news agency dpa reported.

The 29-year-old male officer and a 24-year-old female colleague who had nearly completed her training had stopped the defendants near Kusel, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) southwest of Frankfurt, in the early hours of Jan. 31.

The officers informed colleagues by radio that the suspects’ car trunk was “full of wild animals” and called for reinforcements when the shooting started. The older officer was able to fire 15 shots before he was killed, but neither of the defendants was hit.

The verdicts can be appealed.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  4. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  5. These are the House members who broke from their parties on rail strike ...
  6. House panel gets Trump tax returns
  7. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  8. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  9. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  10. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  11. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  12. DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism ...
  13. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  14. Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by ...
  15. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  16. Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five ...
  17. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  18. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
Load more

Video

See all Video