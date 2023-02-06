trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Lubomir Strougal, Czechoslovak communist leader, dies at 98

by The Associated Press - 02/06/23 1:25 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/06/23 1:25 PM ET
Czechoslovak communist leader Lubomir Strougal at the launch of the book of his memories, in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 5, 2012. Lubomir Strougal, a Czechoslovak communist leader who served as prime minister for a record more than 18 years has died. He was 98. (Katerina Sulova/CTK via AP)/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Lubomir Strougal, a Czechoslovak communist-era leader who served as prime minister for a record length of more than 18 years has died. He was 98.

His death was confirmed to media by former Communist Party lawmaker Jiri Dolejs on Monday. No details were given.

Strougal was appointed prime minister in 1970, when the country was ruled by a hard-line communist regime established following the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.

Warsaw Pact troops invaded in August 1968 to crush political reforms and anti-communist protests during the era known as the Prague Spring.

Strougal initially opposed the invasion but later joined the hard-liners.

After Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev introduced a reform program known as ″perestroika,″ or restructuring, Strougal was considered a pragmatic reformer.

But the hard-liners led by Milous Jakes prevailed, with Strougal resigning from his post in 1988 — a year before the Velvet Revolution led by Vaclav Havel ended more than 41 years of communist rule.

Legal attempts after 1989 failed to hold Strougal responsible for the communist-era persecution and the deaths of people killed at Czechoslovakia’s borders while trying to flee for the West.

Born Oct 19, 1924 in Veseli nad Luznici, Strougal was a member of the Communist Party’s leadership for three decades and also served as agriculture minister and interior minister before becoming prime minister.

He retired from politics in 1989 and was expelled from the party a year later.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pentagon ‘did not detect’ previous Chinese spy balloons: US general
  2. House GOP seeks to divide, conquer Democrats on socialism
  3. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  4. Allies defend Harris after critical New York Times piece
  5. Rough seas complicate US efforts to recover suspected China spy balloon
  6. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
  7. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  8. Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union
  9. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  10. As a US Navy fighter pilot, I witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). ...
  11. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  12. DeSantis leads Trump in head-to-head match-up: poll
  13. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  14. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  15. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  16. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  17. America’s distrust of Washington is a five-alarm political crisis
  18. Discover: Technical issue resolved after customers reported cards being declined
Load more

Video

See all Video