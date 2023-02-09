trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Macron weighs kicking Putin out of French Legion of Honor

by The Associated Press - 02/09/23 10:38 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/09/23 10:38 PM ET
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace before a working diner with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Paris. Western support has been key to Kyiv’s surprisingly stiff defense, and the two sides are engaged in grinding battles. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine’s wartime leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now been bestowed with France’s highest medal of honor. But there’s a problem: Russian President Vladimir Putin has the same medal.

French President Emmanuel Macron pinned the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor medal on Zelenskyy’s chest after the two met in the French presidential palace Thursday, a move Macron said was meant to show France’s “immense” recognition for Ukraine’s valor since Russia invaded it a year ago.

Some French legislators and activists have called on Macron to rescind Putin’s award because of the war.

Macron didn’t rule out stripping Putin of the honor bestowed by then-President Jacques Chirac in 2006.

Macron told reporters Friday that such a decision “has serious meaning, and it should be taken at the right moment.’’ He noted that he has rescinded the honor in the past.

Macron stripped Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honor award in the wake of widespread sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2017. Disgraced cyclist and former Tour de France star Lance Armstrong also had his French Legion of Honor award revoked.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  3. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  4. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  5. Trump touts Pence as ‘honorable man’ in light of special counsel subpoena
  6. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  7. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  8. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  9. Rep. Angie Craig releases new statement on attack: ‘I was very, very lucky’
  10. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  11. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  12. The ocean science community must put science before stigma with anomalous ...
  13. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  14. Family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations
  15. Former acting Defense chief under Trump calls for military budget to be cut in ...
  16. Hawley launches investigation into Missouri children’s hospital, demands ...
  17. White House says Biden won’t do Super Bowl interview, blames Fox
  18. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
Load more

Video

See all Video