trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Madagascar, Mozambique set for “dangerous” Cyclone Freddy

by WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press - 02/20/23 8:43 AM ET
by WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press - 02/20/23 8:43 AM ET
This image from Meteosat-9 satellite shows Cyclone Freddy, right, in the Indian Ocean near Madagascar, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Two weeks after Tropical Cyclone Cheneso devastated Madagascar, the Indian Ocean island nation and its neighbors are bracing for a more powerful Cyclone Freddy. (NOAA via AP)

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — A cyclone which is intensifying as it approaches the southeastern African coast has been labeled as “dangerous” by the United Nation’s weather agency on Monday as nations brace for landfall.

Cyclone Freddy is projected to reach Madagascar on Tuesday evening and hurtle toward Mozambique by the end of the week. The tropical cyclone is equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to dump heavy rain and bring turbulent winds.

A “significant deterioration in weather conditions” is underway, Meteo France’s multi-hazard early warning system predicted Monday. The weather agency said the cyclone is passing around 100 kilometers (60 miles) away from the islands of Mauritius and later Reunion on Monday. Mauritius has already encountered flooding and gale force winds.

The regional weather observation center on the island of Reunion said that Freddy is currently rushing across the ocean with average wind speeds of 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour.

It’s feared that up to 2.2 million people, mostly in Madagascar, will be impacted by storm surges and flooding, according to the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System. The Mahanoro, Mananjary and Nosy Varita communes in western Madagascar will be first-hit on Tuesday.

Mozambique will likely be struck on Friday, according to the country’s national meteorology institute. The nation has already experienced widespread flooding in recent weeks, raising fears from the U.N. humanitarian agency that the “severe humanitarian situation in the region” may escalate.

Some five other coastal nations — Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and South Africa — are also vulnerable as Freddy looks set to tear across the Mozambican channel after Wednesday, according to the region’s climate service center.

Last year, scientists were able to show that climate change worsened cyclones in southeast Africa, already a hotspot for tropical storms and cyclones.

In the last 12 months the region has suffered a significant battering from a number of cyclones and suffered major loss of life, property, displacement of large populations and costly damages to major infrastructure.

“It is hoped that accurate warnings and forecasts will help limit the damage from Tropical Cyclone Freddy,” said U.N. weather agency spokesperson Clare Nullis.

First spotted and named by a monitoring center in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 6, Cyclone Freddy has since crossed the entire southern Indian Ocean.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  2. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  3. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  5. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  6. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  7. Cheney fires back at Greene’s call for ‘national divorce’
  8. Five things to know ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
  9. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  10. McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol ...
  11. DeSantis hits back at 2024 Republicans who criticized him
  12. Five things to know about the Supreme Court case that could change the ...
  13. The average American tenant is rent-burdened. Here’s what that means for ...
  14. Can Republicans even play this game?
  15. Russia suspends only remaining major nuclear treaty with US
  16. Five takeaways from President Biden’s trip to Ukraine
  17. 3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing
  18. GOP impatience grows for DeSantis to make move on Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video