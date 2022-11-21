trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Malaysia’s election uncertainty drags out as party dithers

by EILEEN NG, Associated Press - 11/21/22 12:30 AM ET
by EILEEN NG, Associated Press - 11/21/22 12:30 AM ET
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi
United Malays National Organization President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, right, talks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Malaysia’s next government appears to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. But opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim insists his reformist bloc has secured a simple majority. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition said Monday it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend divisive elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own.

The National Front’s announcement has prolonged election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah extended by a day a 2 p.m. deadline for political leaders to submit their choice for prime minister and an alliance that represents a parliamentary majority.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc secured 82 seats in the federal Parliament, far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority The Malay nationalist alliance led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin trailed with 73 seats, but it has secured the support of blocs in two states on Borneo island that jointly hold 28 seats.

The National Front, led by the United Malays National Organization, had ruled since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957 but suffered s shocking defeat in 2018 polls to Anwar’s bloc. Its plan for a strong comeback was dashed after winning only 30 seats in Saturday’s election as many ethnic Malays abandoned the graft-tainted party for Muhyiddin’s bloc.

Anwar told a news conference the two sides held talks earlier on a “unity government” that would focus on good governance and strengthening the economy but the National Front wanted more time to consider. He noted that his bloc was not just the biggest but also won the popular vote with over a million more than its closest rival.

“I am still very optimistic that we would be able to form a government that is more transparent, more democratic to safeguard the interest” of the people, Anwar said.

But any possible deal may be hindered by a split in the National Front.

Muhyiddin’s camp claimed that 18 National Front lawmakers are on its side. After the king extended the deadline for political parties, the National Alliance said in a statement it had already handed to the palace written oaths from more than 112 lawmakers to support Muhyiddin as the next prime minister, giving it the majority.

UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, said any statement by individual lawmakers supporting any bloc was invalid because a decision must be made collectively by the coalition’s highest decision-making body. Anyone going against it can be sacked, he warned.

Zahid, who faces dozens of graft charges, is facing a revolt within his party amid growing calls for him to resign and take responsibility for the election losses. Some lawmakers who won have openly voiced their support for Muhyiddin’s bloc but others warned reviving such a partnership may lead to a repeat of the infighting that led to political turmoil.

Hishammuddin Hussein, an UMNO vice president, issued a statement on Facebook to reiterate his refusal to support Anwar’s bloc. “I am willing to be fired by the party but will never change this firm stance,” he said.

Any deal will have to be approved by Sultan Abdullah. The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister.

The current scenario is a replay of what happened in 2020, when Muhyiddin abandoned Anwar’s ruling alliance, causing its collapse, and joined hands with UMNO to form a new government. Sultan Abdullah at the time requested written oaths from all 222 lawmakers and later interviewed them separately before picking Muhyiddin as prime minister. But his government was beset by internal rivalries and Muhyiddin resigned after 17 months.

Saturday’s election outcome stunned many Malaysians who had hoped for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls.

Muhyiddin’s alliance entered Saturday’s polls as an underdog but enjoyed an unexpected surge of support. Its hard-line ally is the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, the biggest winner with a haul of 49 seats — more than double what it won in 2018. Known as PAS, it touts Sharia, rules three states and is now the single largest party. Its rise has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.

Many rural Malays, who form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people — which includes large minorities of ethnic Chinese and Indians — fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar’s multiethnic alliance. This, together with corruption in UMNO, has benefited Muhyiddin’s bloc.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  3. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  4. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  5. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  6. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  7. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  8. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  9. Lawmakers seek to end slavery for the incarcerated, which is legal in most ...
  10. Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for ...
  11. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  12. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
  13. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  14. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  15. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  16. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
  17. Senate panel reviewing alleged 2014 Supreme Court leak of Alito opinion
  18. Why the ‘barbarous’ destruction of Ukraine?
Load more

Video

See all Video