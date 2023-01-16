trending:

AP International

Man dies after crashing Mercedes sedan into Brandenburg Gate

by The Associated Press - 01/16/23 4:12 AM ET
A destroyed car lies between two pillars of the Brandenburg Gate landmark in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The car crashed into a pillar of the famous Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. In the car, firefighters found a dead man, said a police spokesman early Monday morning. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday that a man has died after crashing a car into Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the dark-colored sedan between two pillars of the capital’s popular sightseeing spot.

Poland’s consul in Berlin, Marcin Krol, tweeted that he could confirm that the “driver of the Mercedes that hit the Brandenburg Gate yesterday at 23:30 was a Polish citizen. The car was also registered in Poland.”

Police said initial information indicated that other people weren’t harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.

