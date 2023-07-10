trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Man with knife kills 6 people at kindergarten in China before being arrested, police and reports say

by AP - 07/10/23 3:19 AM ET
by AP - 07/10/23 3:19 AM ET

BEIJING (AP) — A man with a knife killed six people and wounded one Monday at a kindergarten in southeastern China, police and a news report said Monday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the 7:40 a.m. attack in Lianjiang, a city in Guangdong province, a police statement said. Employees who answered at the Lianjiang police headquarters declined to give more details.

A news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school. It said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten.

Dafeng News on its website cited video posted online that it said showed a man carrying a knife walking past the kindergarten playground. It said other video showed at least four people in a pool of blood outside the school.

Attacks on kindergartens in China are reported regularly, usually blamed on grudges or mental illness, despite increased security ordered after some 20 children were killed in 2010. In 2020, a school guard was accused of injuring 39 people with a knife.

China prohibits most gun ownership. Personal attacks usually are carried out with knives or homemade explosives.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  2. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  3. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  4. A record share of Americans are living alone
  5. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  6. DeSantis accuses Trump administration of ‘colluding’ with big tech to bury ...
  7. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  8. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  9. Greene’s Freedom Caucus ousting underscores GOP-conservative tensions
  10. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  11. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  12. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  13. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  14. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  15. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  16. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  17. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  18. Utah governor says he is getting ready to sue social media companies for ...
Load more