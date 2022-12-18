trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Massive wave hits Durban beach in South Africa; 3 dead

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 12/18/22 11:02 AM ET
by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 12/18/22 11:02 AM ET
Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher on the Bay of Plenty Beach in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were caught in a freak wave. Emergency services spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said on Sunday that a freak wave swept a group of beachgoers against a pier, causing the deaths. (AP Photo)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday.

The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.”

At least 17 people were also taken to various medical facilities for treatment after being injured by the wave, Nlungele said.

More than 35 lifeguards participated in rescue efforts, attending to more than 100 people affected by the massive wave, according to the municipality. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the municipality said.

Durban is usually a hive of activity around the holiday season, attracting local and international tourists to its beaches.

This year’s festive season is expected to attract many travelers eager to return to the beaches after the years when COVID-19 lockdowns and precautions reduced tourism in Durban.

The port city on South Africa’s eastern Indian Ocean coast has been gradually reopening its beaches after some were closed due to high levels of E. coli following devastating floods in parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province earlier this year.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin sidesteps questions on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’ll let you know ...
  2. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  3. Schiff says Trump’s political relevance may have slowed DOJ probes
  4. Donald Trump brings new meaning to ‘guilt by association’
  5. Senate Republican says Trump’s 2024 campaign has had ‘terrible rollout’
  6. Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final
  7. Digital trading card gambit marks disastrous start to Trump’s presidential ...
  8. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  9. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  10. The United States of free?
  11. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  12. Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
  13. How Democrats face a conundrum when it comes to Biden
  14. Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list
  15. House Republicans planning response to Jan. 6 panel report, GOP rep says
  16. GOP governor challenges DeSantis on vaccines: ‘We shouldn’t undermine ...
  17. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump digital trading cards announcement  
  18. Zelensky is facing a Valley Forge moment
Load more

Video

See all Video