trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims

by The Associated Press - 12/20/22 8:39 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/20/22 8:39 PM ET
FILE – Pedro Castillo hugs his wife Lilia Paredes Navarro as he stands before supporters at his closing campaign rally in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo, FIle)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.

The Peruvian foreign ministry said without elaborating that Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, was under criminal investigation in the South American country, where corruption allegations had dogged her husband’s administration.

Paredes and the couple’s two children were at the Mexican embassy in Lima. Peru said it would allow the family to leave for Mexico, but could later demand Mexico extradite Paredes Navarro if she were to eventually face any charges in Peru.

Peru’s foreign ministry said in its social media accounts Tuesday that it was expelling Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy because “of the repeated statement by that country’s highest authorities about the political situation in Peru.”

That was an apparent reference to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said Castillo’s removal from office after trying to dissolve Peru’s Congress on Dec. 7 was improper.

The Peruvian lawmakers swiftly ousted Castillo that same day and he was placed under arrest, facing investigation on accusations of trying to usurp power in violation the country’s constitutional order.

Peruvian officials have said López Obrador’s comments represented meddling in Peru’s internal affairs.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said its embassy in Peru would remain open and operate normally, and that it had instructed Ambassador Monroy to return to Mexico.

Also Tuesday, Peru’s Congress tentatively endorsed a plan to hold early elections in an attempt to defuse the ongoing national political crisis that has touched off deadly street protests since Castillo’s removal from office.

The proposal, approved by 91 of the legislature’s 130 members, would push up to April 2024 elections for president and congress originally scheduled for 2026. The plan — which seeks to add one article to Peru’s constitution — must be ratified by another two-thirds majority in the next annual legislative session for it to be adopted.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  2. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  3. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  4. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  5. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  6. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  7. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  8. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  9. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  10. Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
  11. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  12. Pentagon seeks to reassure after Air Force grounds entire B-2 bomber fleet
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump tax returns to be released; Senate ...
  14. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  15. Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns
  16. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  17. Why Belarus matters for the Russia-Ukraine war
  18. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
Load more

Video

See all Video