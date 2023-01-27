trending:

Mexico finds 57 adolescent migrants crammed into truck

by The Associated Press - 01/27/23 1:30 AM ET
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said they found 57 Guatemalan adolescents packed into a trailer on a highway near the U.S. border Thursday.

The National Immigration Institute said the 43 boys and 14 girls were crammed into the truck’s trailer, along with eight men and a woman and her daughter.

All of the adolescents were considered unaccompanied minors, meaning they had no relatives or parents with them.

The vehicle was stopped for inspection on a highway leading to the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.

The driver of the vehicle was detained. The minors were taken to a child welfare facility.

Children are frequently smuggled through Mexico to rejoin parents or relatives who have already emigrated to the the United States.

