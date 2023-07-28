trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Mexico’s navy finds boat but not missing US sailor

by FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, Associated Press - 07/28/23 12:38 PM ET
by FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, Associated Press - 07/28/23 12:38 PM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s navy located the boat of a missing American sailor off the country’s southern coast, but the Maryland man who had been piloting it solo wasn’t found, authorities said Friday.

Donald Lawson’s capsized trimaran was found Thursday night by a patrol boat involved in the search 356 nautical miles (about 410 miles or 660 kilometers) southwest of the resort city of Acapulco, according to the navy’s press office.

The navy said that it would continue its search for Lawson, 41, an experienced sailor.

A plane had reported spotting a boat similar to the description of Lawson’s on July 23 about 320 nautical miles (370 miles or 595 kilometers) south of Acapulco. The navy sent boats to the area, but it wasn’t until Thursday night that they found it.

Port authorities in Acapulco said that Lawson had arrived on Jan. 26 for repairs to a motor and hull of the boat. After the repairs were completed, Lawson left Acapulco on July 5, headed for the Panama Canal, where he planned to cross to the Caribbean Sea and continue north to Baltimore, Maryland.

His wife, Jacqueline Lawson, told local media outlets that on July 9, he had sent her a message saying he was having mechanical problems and the motor was losing power. Three days later, he told her a storm had knocked out his wind generator and he would try to return to Acapulco. The last satellite positioning message received for the Defiant was July 13.

Lawson, who is Black, grew up in Baltimore and from his first sailing opportunity at age 9, set his sights on making it his career.

“From that day forward, that was my goal – become a professional sailor,” Lawson said in a profile published by U.S. Sailing last year.

He started out cleaning boats, folding sails and stowing gear in Annapolis. Later, he and his wife founded the Dark Seas Project, an effort to increase diversity in the sport of sailing. He is the chairman of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for U.S. Sailing.

Lawson was working toward challenging records for circumnavigating the globe solo.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rep. John James slams DeSantis for curriculum comments on ...
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  4. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  5. Latest Trump charges put spotlight on ‘consciousness of guilt’
  6. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  7. Bolton on DOJ report Trump tried to destroy evidence: ‘He thinks he can do ...
  8. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  9. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  10. 5 takeaways as Trump’s legal troubles mount
  11. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  12. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  13. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
  14. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
  15. Biden offers first statement on Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter
  16. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  17. DeSantis faces backlash from Black conservatives 
  18. Hurd booed by Iowa Republicans after saying Trump is running to ‘stay out of ...
Load more