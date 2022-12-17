trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Migrant infant found dead on arrival to Greek island

by The Associated Press - 12/17/22 4:01 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/17/22 4:01 PM ET

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An infant was found dead upon arriving to a Greek island on a boat carrying 34 other migrants, authorities announced Saturday.

The coast guard said in a statement that a patrol vessel found the boat early Friday on a rocky shore near the town of Plomari on the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.

An ambulance arrived on the scene soon after, but a doctor merely confirmed the infant’s death.

Authorities were investigating, and an autopsy was pending. The coast guard did not say where the migrants were from.

Migrants make boat voyages year-round from Turkey to Greece and even as far as Italy.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump brings new meaning to ‘guilt by association’
  2. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  3. Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list
  4. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump digital trading cards announcement  
  5. The United States of free?
  6. Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy ...
  7. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  8. Ex-lawmakers request ethics probes into sitting members of Congress linked to ...
  9. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  10. Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
  11. Digital trading card gambit marks disastrous start to Trump’s presidential ...
  12. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  13. Why the issue of crime didn’t deliver for Republicans in the midterms
  14. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  15. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  16. Five things to know about the end of Title 42
  17. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  18. Kentucky Supreme Court rules state school choice law unconstitutional
Load more

Video

See all Video