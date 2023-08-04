trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Migrants among those killed, injured in Mexico bus crash

by AP - 08/04/23 12:57 PM ET
by AP - 08/04/23 12:57 PM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Many of the passengers on a bus that tumbled down a steep hillside in western Mexico, killing 18 and injuring nearly two dozen, were migrants headed for Tijuana at the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexican authorities said.

The Nayarit state prosecutor’s office said it had not yet identified the dead from Thursday’s accident, but said they included 10 men, five women and three minors. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said a Mauritanian citizen was among the deceased.

The prosecutor’s office did identify the 23 injured who were hospitalized. The National Immigration Institute said that among them were two Mauritanian and two Indian citizens. There was also a citizen from the Dominican Republic.

So-called extracontinental migrants have become increasingly common in recent years as they transit Mexico along with traditional migrants from Latin America. They generally fly to a country in Latin America that does not require a visa and then move north toward the U.S. border.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday the bus left the highway near the Nayarit state capital Tepic and tumbled about 40 meters down a steep hillside, according to the state prosecutor’s office. The bus driver has been detained and the preliminary investigation suggests the bus was driving too fast for the curvy road.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. More Americans say they can never retire
  5. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  6. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  7. Senate Democrats press Roberts on Alito recusals
  8. Pelosi takes shot at ‘scared puppy’ Trump
  9. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  10. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  11. Republican group rips Trump in Fox News ad campaign: ‘He’ll do it again’
  12. Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack
  13. DeSantis slams NBA players union over Orlando Magic criticism
  14. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  15. In the military, physical fitness outranks gender ‘equity’
  16. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  17. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  18. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
Load more