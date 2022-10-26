trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Migrants missing after boat overturns in Puerto Rico bay

by The Associated Press - 10/26/22 10:50 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/26/22 10:50 AM ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday searched for at least eight migrants believed to be missing in waters near the historic area of Puerto Rico’s capital.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the migrants were apparently aboard a boat that capsized in San Juan Bay on Tuesday night, according to two survivors from the Dominican Republic who were rescued.

The search comes amid a spike in human smuggling voyages departing from Haiti and the Dominican Republic as people flee poverty and violence.

From October 2021 through September 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard detained at least 88 such voyages in waters near Puerto Rico and in the Mona Passage, which separates the U.S. territory from the island of Hispaniola, which is shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic. During that period, more than 1,700 Dominicans were detained, along with 444 Haitians and four Cubans.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  2. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  3. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  5. Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing ...
  6. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  7. Mellman: Election results will need ...
  8. Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel ...
  9. Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink ...
  10. Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court ...
  11. Air Force improperly released records ...
  12. Election Day rout would force big ...
  13. Five things to know about Putin’s ...
  14. These are the safest states in the ...
  15. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
  16. What to know about RSV symptoms and ...
  17. Skechers says Ye escorted out of ...
  18. Watch live: Alaska House debate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video